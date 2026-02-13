US will demand Hungary and Slovakia abandon Russian gas

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially confirmed that Donald Trump's team will soon discuss with Hungary and Slovakia the rejection of Russian energy sources.
Points of attention
- US delegation to visit Hungary and Slovakia as part of the strategy to reduce dependency on Russian energy resources.
- Meetings planned between US officials and Ukrainian leaders to strengthen energy security in the region and reduce Russian influence.
The US plans to use its influence on Hungary and Slovakia
Journalists asked the head of the State Department whether official Washington would call on Hungary and Slovakia to stop buying Russian energy resources.
Marco Rubio officially confirmed to the media that relevant negotiations are already planned.
In addition, according to him, a visit by a United States delegation to both Hungary and Slovakia is already being planned.
The day before, the American diplomat announced that he intends to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference, which will take place on February 13-15.
