According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked one area of concentration of personnel and one ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 13, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/13/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,250,950 (+800) people,

tanks — 11,667 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles — 24,028 (+3) units,

artillery systems — 37,254 (+41) units,

MLRS — 1,642 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,300 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 133,392 (+1,239) units,

cruise missiles — 4,286 (+16) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 78,268 (+127) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes, using 23 missiles, 90 air strikes, and dropped 270 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 7,045 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,281 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 91 from multiple launch rocket systems.