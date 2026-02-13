Ukrainian soldiers hit the concentration area and ammunition depot of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers hit the concentration area and ammunition depot of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hit the concentration area and ammunition depot of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked one area of concentration of personnel and one ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, with continuous clashes and military engagements at the front lines.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is actively engaging in defensive operations against the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 13, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/13/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,250,950 (+800) people,

  • tanks — 11,667 (+5) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,028 (+3) units,

  • artillery systems — 37,254 (+41) units,

  • MLRS — 1,642 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,300 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 133,392 (+1,239) units,

  • cruise missiles — 4,286 (+16) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 78,268 (+127) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes, using 23 missiles, 90 air strikes, and dropped 270 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 7,045 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,281 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 91 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia cannot win." Lavrov announced secret talks with Europe
Lavrov assures that Moscow has revived dialogue with Europe
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Japan will purchase non-lethal equipment for Ukraine
Japan will assist the Ukrainian Defense Forces
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe will demand concessions from Putin to end the war
EU changes approach to peace talks

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?