According to Reuters insiders, the European Union is already preparing a list of concessions that dictator Vladimir Putin will have to make as part of a peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

EU changes approach to peace talks

The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, made a statement on this occasion.

She confirmed that she plans to present a list of concessions that Europe will demand from Putin as part of the peace process.

As the diplomat noted, peace negotiations are mostly conducted between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, but Europeans should also be involved in this process.

Against this background, Kallas reminded the world that Moscow, not Kyiv, should be persuaded to make concessions, because it was not Ukraine that started and continues the war.

According to preliminary data, the list of demands to Russia may include the following items:

the return of all Ukrainian children forcibly taken from Ukraine during the war;

restrictions on the Russian Armed Forces;

To implement its demands, the European Union can use approximately 210 billion euros of frozen Russian assets.