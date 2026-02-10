As of today, the three leaders in the procurement of American weapons for Ukraine are Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway. This was officially confirmed by the United States Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker.
Points of attention
- NATO pledges to provide more than $15 billion for the purchase of weapons for Ukraine's Armed Forces within the framework of PURL.
- The PURL program has significantly enhanced Ukraine's defense capabilities and exerted pressure on Russia to engage in peace negotiations.
How PURL currently works
What is important to understand is that PURL (Priority Ukraine Requirements List) is a large-scale program under which NATO members purchase American weapons for the Defense Forces.
United States Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker drew attention to the fact that some countries are indeed maximally involved in this process and spend the most money to cover the needs of Ukrainian soldiers.
Against this background, Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway currently stand out the most.
The American ambassador announced significant progress that has been made on Ukraine's Priority Needs List (PURL).
According to the American ambassador, it was the PURL program that made it possible to significantly strengthen Ukraine's defense.
Moreover, he assured that the initiative contributes to peace efforts by putting pressure on Russia to “force it to sit down and stay at the negotiating table.”
