Germany, the Netherlands and Norway purchased the most weapons for Ukraine within the framework of PURL

As of today, the three leaders in the procurement of American weapons for Ukraine are Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway. This was officially confirmed by the United States Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker.

How PURL currently works

What is important to understand is that PURL (Priority Ukraine Requirements List) is a large-scale program under which NATO members purchase American weapons for the Defense Forces.

The American ambassador announced significant progress that has been made on Ukraine's Priority Needs List (PURL).

Created by President Trump, PURL allows allies and partners to purchase American weapons to support Ukraine's combat capability... I want to highlight three leaders of PURL: Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway," Whitaker emphasized.

According to the American ambassador, it was the PURL program that made it possible to significantly strengthen Ukraine's defense.