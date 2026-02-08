Trump brought new people into talks on Ukraine — insiders
Trump brought new people into talks on Ukraine — insiders

Trump is trying to take peace talks to a new level
Source:  Associated Press

US President Donald Trump has decided to involve top US military leaders in key talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, in what insiders say is the first time in the entire peace process.

Points of attention

  • The involvement of military personnel in diplomatic efforts showcases the administration's readiness to explore tough options and disrupt traditional diplomatic practices.
  • US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are coordinating these efforts, signaling a significant shift in the US approach to international negotiations.

Trump is trying to take peace talks to a new level

According to anonymous sources, US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is playing an important role in the processes aimed at ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

One of his key tasks is to maintain constant contact with the team of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

What is important to understand is that this happens between rounds of negotiations and ensures seamless coordination with official Washington.

Moreover, insiders claim that the commander of the US Central Command, Brad Cooper, is already participating in the negotiations between the United States and Iran in Oman regarding the nuclear program.

Journalists point out that he came to the negotiations in uniform to remind us of the US military presence in the region.

Both diplomatic efforts are being coordinated by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Experts say the military involvement disrupts traditional approaches to US diplomacy and demonstrates the administration's willingness to take tough options.

