Slovak President calls provision of MiGs to Ukraine a "mistake"
Pellegrini voiced his position amid a high-profile scandal
Source:  online.ua

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said he considered the previous government's decision to provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets a "mistake." However, he declined to participate in the political debate that has recently erupted over the issue.

Points of attention

  • The investigation into the transfer of MiG-29 fighters and the Kub air defense system to Ukraine in 2025 did not reveal elements of a crime, according to law enforcement officials.
  • Pellegrini questions the decision to donate MiG-29 jets to Ukraine and highlights the importance of transparency regarding the actions of the former government.

According to the President of Slovakia, while still Prime Minister, he did everything possible to maintain the combat capability of the then Slovak MiG-29 fighters.

Photo: facebook.com/pellegrini.peter

To this day, I consider it a mistake that Slovakia got rid of its MiGs, for which it had no replacement at the time. No other country has done so, after transferring its own weapons, and then began to rely solely on the help of its neighbors.

Peter Pellegrini

Peter Pellegrini

President of Slovakia

He also denies rumors that these fighters were just “a pile of junk.”

Against this background, Peter Pellegrini decided to recall how he personally tested the capabilities of the MiG-29 directly during the flight.

The plane was capable of performing all its tasks, the leader of Slovakia assures.

Photo: facebook.com/pellegrini.peter

People in Slovakia have the right to know whether the then government of Heger, which ruled without the confidence of parliament, had the right to donate our MiGs to Ukraine.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine - what are the consequences?

