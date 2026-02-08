Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said he considered the previous government's decision to provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets a "mistake." However, he declined to participate in the political debate that has recently erupted over the issue.
Points of attention
- The investigation into the transfer of MiG-29 fighters and the Kub air defense system to Ukraine in 2025 did not reveal elements of a crime, according to law enforcement officials.
- Pellegrini questions the decision to donate MiG-29 jets to Ukraine and highlights the importance of transparency regarding the actions of the former government.
Pellegrini voiced his position amid a high-profile scandal
According to the President of Slovakia, while still Prime Minister, he did everything possible to maintain the combat capability of the then Slovak MiG-29 fighters.
He also denies rumors that these fighters were just “a pile of junk.”
Against this background, Peter Pellegrini decided to recall how he personally tested the capabilities of the MiG-29 directly during the flight.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-