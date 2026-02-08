Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said he considered the previous government's decision to provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets a "mistake." However, he declined to participate in the political debate that has recently erupted over the issue.

Pellegrini voiced his position amid a high-profile scandal

According to the President of Slovakia, while still Prime Minister, he did everything possible to maintain the combat capability of the then Slovak MiG-29 fighters.

Photo: facebook.com/pellegrini.peter

To this day, I consider it a mistake that Slovakia got rid of its MiGs, for which it had no replacement at the time. No other country has done so, after transferring its own weapons, and then began to rely solely on the help of its neighbors. Peter Pellegrini President of Slovakia

He also denies rumors that these fighters were just “a pile of junk.”

Against this background, Peter Pellegrini decided to recall how he personally tested the capabilities of the MiG-29 directly during the flight.

The plane was capable of performing all its tasks, the leader of Slovakia assures. Share

Photo: facebook.com/pellegrini.peter