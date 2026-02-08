Air defense forces neutralized 69 drones during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 7-8, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 101 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 69 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as falling debris at 1 location.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.