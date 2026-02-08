Air defense forces neutralized 69 drones during new Russian attack
Air defense forces neutralized 69 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 7-8, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 101 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The consequences of the Russian attack and the continuous threat of enemy drones in the airspace are being closely monitored.
  • Safety rules are urged to be followed as the air defense forces remain vigilant to protect peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 69 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as falling debris at 1 location.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call the air defense forces.

