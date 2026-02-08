Air defense forces neutralized 69 drones during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 7-8, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 101 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The consequences of the Russian attack and the continuous threat of enemy drones in the airspace are being closely monitored.
- Safety rules are urged to be followed as the air defense forces remain vigilant to protect peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — what are the consequences?
This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation.
According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as falling debris at 1 location.
The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-