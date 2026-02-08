Zelensky imposes sanctions against Russian missile and drone manufacturers

On February 8, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced new sanctions against Russia, which are aimed at significantly weakening the aggressor country and stopping terror against Ukraine. This time, the lists included manufacturers of Russian missiles and drones.

Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — all the details

Zelensky drew the attention of Ukrainians and the international community to the fact that on Saturday night, Russia had inflicted another massive blow on Ukraine.

The enemy used more than 400 drones and almost 40 missiles of various types.

As the head of state noted, the production of these weapons would be impossible without foreign critical components.

It's no secret that the Russians continue to receive them bypassing sanctions.

And it is against such companies — suppliers of components and manufacturers of missiles and drones — that we are introducing new sanctions. I signed the relevant decisions. The second decree imposed sanctions against the Russian financial sector. This list includes companies through which payments are made for the supply of components for the production of Russian missiles and drones. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state confirmed that he had introduced restrictions against structures that provide the Russian crypto market and mining.

What is important to understand is that some of these decisions will be included in the 20th package of sanctions of the European Union. Zelensky added that it is already in the final stage of development.