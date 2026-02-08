Zelensky imposes sanctions against Russian missile and drone manufacturers

On February 8, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced new sanctions against Russia, which are aimed at significantly weakening the aggressor country and stopping terror against Ukraine. This time, the lists included manufacturers of Russian missiles and drones.
Points of attention
- These sanctions highlight Ukraine's determination to combat Russian aggression and synchronize efforts with international partners, including the imminent 20-pack of EU sanctions against Russia.
- President Zelensky's actions aim to increase pressure on the aggressor and garner support from the international community in the fight against Russian military threats.
Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — all the details
Zelensky drew the attention of Ukrainians and the international community to the fact that on Saturday night, Russia had inflicted another massive blow on Ukraine.
The enemy used more than 400 drones and almost 40 missiles of various types.
As the head of state noted, the production of these weapons would be impossible without foreign critical components.
It's no secret that the Russians continue to receive them bypassing sanctions.
In addition, the head of state confirmed that he had introduced restrictions against structures that provide the Russian crypto market and mining.
What is important to understand is that some of these decisions will be included in the 20th package of sanctions of the European Union. Zelensky added that it is already in the final stage of development.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-