Russian army kills 3 and injures 29 people in Donetsk and Kherson regions

During February 7 and 8, Russian invaders relentlessly terrorized Donetsk and Kherson regions. According to the latest data, the enemy killed 3 more civilians and injured at least 29 more people.

What are the consequences of Russia's attacks on the Donetsk and Kherson regions?

On February 7, Russian occupiers took the lives of 2 peaceful residents of the Donetsk region — this happened in Kindrativka.

The head of the regional OVA Vadym Filashkin also confirmed the information about 3 victims.

On the same day, another person was killed and 18 were injured in enemy attacks in the Kherson region.

The enemy is striking at critical and social infrastructure, residential areas of settlements in the region.

Local authorities report damage to 16 high-rise buildings and 67 private homes.

Russian attacks on the Kherson region did not cease on February 8.

It is known that the enemy again struck the Korabelny district of Kherson — eight women were injured.

According to the latest data, two victims, aged 86 and 44, were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

They were diagnosed with explosive and closed head injuries, as well as acubarotrauma. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that 5 women were diagnosed with contusions, explosive and closed head injuries, burns, and head injuries.