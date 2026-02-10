Zelensky publicly reprimanded the authorities of Kryvyi Rih over the situation in the city
Ukraine
Zelensky publicly reprimanded the authorities of Kryvyi Rih over the situation in the city

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky is dissatisfied with the fact that urgent problems in some cities of Ukraine are being resolved with delay. The President added that he has questions for the authorities of Kryvyi Rih.

Points of attention

  • In Odessa region, efforts are underway to support households reliant on electricity for heating, stressing the need for clear responses from local authorities to address people's needs effectively.
  • Zelensky's commitment to addressing critical issues in different regions demonstrates the government's proactive approach to improving the overall situation in Ukraine.

According to the head of state, on February 10, he convened a traditional selector on the energy situation in various regions.

Zelensky confirmed that the most difficult situation with electricity supply still remains in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions.

Not all communities solve problems in a timely manner, and there should be conclusions about this. There are also issues in the cities of the Dnipro region, in particular, Kryvyi Rih. The reaction of local authorities to long outages and related problems is often delayed.

The Head of State also added that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should also act much more promptly.

Their main goal right now is to increase the defense capabilities of the Kharkiv region and other regions bordering Russia.

Zelensky reminded that Ukrainians should not wait for individual elements of the Air Force to adjust.

In some communities of the Odessa region, additional measures are being taken to support people whose homes are heated by electricity. It is important that for each such house there is a clear response from the local authorities regarding the real provision of people.

