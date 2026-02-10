On February 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had carried out a series of successful strikes on Russian military targets. The defenders struck not only the Russian invaders' concentration sites, but also the enemy's repair unit, UAV training center, and control points.

The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

In order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) and on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to official data, one of the strikes hit an enemy repair unit. Loud explosions thundered at the TOT in the Donetsk region, near the village of Yalta.

In the Zaporizhia region, near the settlement of Komysh-Zorya, a training center for UAV pilots and the production of FPV drones was hit. In the Khliborobne area, our soldiers struck at a concentration of enemy manpower.

Moreover, it is indicated that in the area of the Vysoke settlement (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region), Ukrainian soldiers were able to successfully attack the UAV control point of a unit from the Rubicon center.

On February 9, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, near the village of Tyotkino, a Russian army UAV control point came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.