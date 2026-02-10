Ukraine struck a repair unit and training center of the Russian army's UAVs
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers
On February 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had carried out a series of successful strikes on Russian military targets. The defenders struck not only the Russian invaders' concentration sites, but also the enemy's repair unit, UAV training center, and control points.

Points of attention

  • The impact of the strikes on enemy losses and damage to military facilities is under verification, with further updates expected.
  • The General Staff reports on the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers in their ongoing efforts to defend against Russian aggression and maintain territorial integrity.

The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

In order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict fire damage on enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) and on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to official data, one of the strikes hit an enemy repair unit. Loud explosions thundered at the TOT in the Donetsk region, near the village of Yalta.

In the Zaporizhia region, near the settlement of Komysh-Zorya, a training center for UAV pilots and the production of FPV drones was hit. In the Khliborobne area, our soldiers struck at a concentration of enemy manpower.

Moreover, it is indicated that in the area of the Vysoke settlement (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region), Ukrainian soldiers were able to successfully attack the UAV control point of a unit from the Rubicon center.

On February 9, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, near the village of Tyotkino, a Russian army UAV control point came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Donetsk region, near Fedorivka, an enemy fuel and lubricants field depot was hit. The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

