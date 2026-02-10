Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on February 9, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked five areas of concentration of enemy personnel and one transport infrastructure facility of the Russian invaders.

  • The information provided sheds light on the intensity of the ongoing conflict and the determination of Ukrainian forces to defend their territory against Russian invaders.
  • The detailed account of losses and attacks serves as a testament to the resilience and strength of the Ukrainian soldiers in the face of continuous aggression from the Russian Army.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 10, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/10/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,248,560 (+980) people,

  • tanks — 11,656 (+2) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,018 (+5) units,

  • artillery systems — 37,089 (+33) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,297 (+2) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 129,160 (+1,198) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,734 (+182) units,

  • special equipment — 4,070 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike, using two missiles, and 95 air strikes, dropping 249 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 6,629 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,946 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 68 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Kolomiytsi, Lisne, Novoselivka, Veselyanka, Dibrova, Charivne, Vozdvizhivka, Hulyaipilske, and Verkhnia Tersa.

