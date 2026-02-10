Deputy CEO of insurance broker Mains Yevgeny Borovikov told Russian propagandists that as a result of Ukraine's daily attacks, the Russian oil and gas industry has lost over 1 trillion rubles. What is important to understand is that this includes lost profits.

Russia is losing huge sums of money due to the war against Ukraine

As it turned out, against the backdrop of a sharp increase in Ukrainian drone attacks and sabotage on the territory of the Russian Federation, insurance against such incidents has become unprofitable.

According to Russian analysts, the fact is that losses are increasing exponentially.

Due to the expansion of the geography of attacks, it is now necessary to insure not only border facilities, but also enterprises within Russia.

A statement on this occasion was made by Oleksiy Khutoryansky, director of the underwriting department for corporate insurance at Zlagoda Insurance Company:

At the same time, for some objects in risky locations, the probability of an incident ceases to be random, which makes insurance practically impossible, since its mechanisms lose their effectiveness in such a situation. Share

Even Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov does not hide the sharp deterioration of the situation.

According to the latter, last year the intensity of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory more than doubled.

Putin's aide officially confirmed that at the beginning of 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an average of 1,500 long-range drones each month.