Russian occupiers killed mother and child in Slavyansk

A new attack by the Russian army on the Donetsk region has claimed the lives of two more civilians in the region - an 11-year-old girl and her mother. In addition, local authorities report 7 more victims.

Russia dropped aerial bombs on Slavyansk

The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the consequences of the new enemy attack.

He officially confirmed that 2 people were killed and 7 injured as a result of today's airstrikes on Sloviansk.

The dead are an 11-year-old girl and her mother. Among the injured is a 7-year-old girl.

All responsible services are already responding to this attack. We are establishing the exact number of victims and damaged property. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

Photo: facebook.com/vadym.filashkin

Filashkin draws the world's attention to the fact that every day for the Donetsk region means new and new war crimes by the Russian invaders.

He also emphasized that this is not only about attacks on peaceful cities and homes, but even on children. The OVA head added that this is terror that has no justification.

Photo: facebook.com/vadym.filashkin