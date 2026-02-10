Pope sends generators, medicines and food to Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV has organized the delivery of 80 electric generators, as well as medicines and food products to Ukraine. In this way, the pontiff decided to demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people and help them survive the cold winter amid daily attacks from the aggressor country Russia.
Points of attention
- The Vatican is preparing another shipment of medicines and food to further support Ukraine in coping with the challenging situation caused by the war.
- The Pontiff's gesture of sending aid underscores the importance of international solidarity and humanitarian support in times of crisis.
Ukraine received assistance from the Vatican
The Pontiff is aware of the serious consequences of Russian strikes that hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure almost daily.
The Pope expressed gratitude for the numerous solidarity initiatives, especially from dioceses in Poland.
Thus, it is indicated that through the Dicastery for the Ministry of Mercy, at his request, three trucks with generators were sent to Ukraine.
The cargo was sent from the Basilica of Saint Sophia in Rome, the church of Ukrainians in Italy.
It is also worth noting that generators and medicines have already arrived in Fastiv and Kyiv, the regions most affected by the recent attacks.
Along with the generators came thousands of packages of medication, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, supplements, and melatonin, which helps people sleep amid constant stress and fear.
The Vatican confirmed that another shipment of additional medicines and food is being prepared, and the distribution of aid will be organized through a network of parishes in different dioceses.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-