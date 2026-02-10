Pope sends generators, medicines and food to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Pope sends generators, medicines and food to Ukraine

Ukraine received assistance from the Vatican
Читати українською
Source:  Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV has organized the delivery of 80 electric generators, as well as medicines and food products to Ukraine. In this way, the pontiff decided to demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people and help them survive the cold winter amid daily attacks from the aggressor country Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Vatican is preparing another shipment of medicines and food to further support Ukraine in coping with the challenging situation caused by the war.
  • The Pontiff's gesture of sending aid underscores the importance of international solidarity and humanitarian support in times of crisis.

Ukraine received assistance from the Vatican

The Pontiff is aware of the serious consequences of Russian strikes that hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure almost daily.

The Pope expressed gratitude for the numerous solidarity initiatives, especially from dioceses in Poland.

Thus, it is indicated that through the Dicastery for the Ministry of Mercy, at his request, three trucks with generators were sent to Ukraine.

This was in response to the request of many bishops who were concerned about the suffering of people due to the intense cold. The temperature drops to -15 °C at night and fluctuates between -10…-12 °C during the day. The cold has forced many people to seek warm shelters, where they can also receive hot meals thanks to generators.

Photo: Cardinal Krajewski

The cargo was sent from the Basilica of Saint Sophia in Rome, the church of Ukrainians in Italy.

It is also worth noting that generators and medicines have already arrived in Fastiv and Kyiv, the regions most affected by the recent attacks.

Along with the generators came thousands of packages of medication, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, supplements, and melatonin, which helps people sleep amid constant stress and fear.

Photo: Cardinal Krajewski

The Vatican confirmed that another shipment of additional medicines and food is being prepared, and the distribution of aid will be organized through a network of parishes in different dioceses.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pope ready to visit Ukraine
The Pope wants to support Ukrainians with his visit
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pope shames Putin after refusing Christmas truce
Pope saddened by Putin's cynical decision
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pope addresses the world with a new appeal regarding Ukraine
Pope calls for help to restore peace to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?