Pope sends generators, medicines and food to Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV has organized the delivery of 80 electric generators, as well as medicines and food products to Ukraine. In this way, the pontiff decided to demonstrate solidarity with the Ukrainian people and help them survive the cold winter amid daily attacks from the aggressor country Russia.

The Pontiff is aware of the serious consequences of Russian strikes that hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure almost daily.

The Pope expressed gratitude for the numerous solidarity initiatives, especially from dioceses in Poland.

Thus, it is indicated that through the Dicastery for the Ministry of Mercy, at his request, three trucks with generators were sent to Ukraine.

This was in response to the request of many bishops who were concerned about the suffering of people due to the intense cold. The temperature drops to -15 °C at night and fluctuates between -10…-12 °C during the day. The cold has forced many people to seek warm shelters, where they can also receive hot meals thanks to generators.

Photo: Cardinal Krajewski

The cargo was sent from the Basilica of Saint Sophia in Rome, the church of Ukrainians in Italy.

It is also worth noting that generators and medicines have already arrived in Fastiv and Kyiv, the regions most affected by the recent attacks.

Along with the generators came thousands of packages of medication, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, supplements, and melatonin, which helps people sleep amid constant stress and fear.

Photo: Cardinal Krajewski