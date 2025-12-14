Pope ready to visit Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV has officially confirmed that he is ready to come to Ukraine, but the key difficulties are related to security issues.
Pope Leo XIV emphasizes the importance of achieving 'a just and lasting peace' in Ukraine and Europe.
The pontiff advocates for dialogue and Christian humanism as the foundation for preserving and promoting true peace.
The Pope wants to support Ukrainians with his visit
The statement about the pontiff's plans came four days after his meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Castel Gandolfo.
The Vatican has already developed an organizational schedule that will allow the Pope to visit a country devastated by almost four years of war.
It is worth noting that the pontiff called on Italian diplomats to make similar efforts.
In his opinion, to preserve and promote true peace, one must be people of dialogue.
