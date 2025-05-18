Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine on the background of his ascension to the throne
Pope reminds the world about Ukraine
Source:  Vatican News

On May 18, during his enthronement, the new Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine. He emphasized that the long-suffering Ukrainian people await an end to the bloodshed and the return of a just peace.

Points of attention

  • The presence of world leaders, including Ukrainian President Zelensky and a possible reconciliation between Zelensky and US Vice President Vance, brought attention to the importance of international diplomacy.
  • Pope Leo XIV's mention of the 'exhausted' Ukraine resonated with the late Pope Francis's language on the war of aggression, emphasizing the need for humanitarian relief and peace talks.

Pope reminds the world about Ukraine

The Pontiff mentioned Ukraine in the "Regina Coeli" prayer, using the word "exhausted."

What is important to understand is that it was often used by the late Pope Francis when he spoke about the war of aggression waged by the aggressor country, Russia.

"The exhausted Ukraine is finally waiting for negotiations for a just and lasting peace," said Leo XIV.

In addition, he recalled the fighting in the Gaza Strip, where, according to the pontiff, "children, families and the elderly are forced to starve."

What is important to understand is that tens of thousands of people gathered in St. Peter's Square in Rome, as well as a number of world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena.

Journalists noted that Zelensky and US Vice President J.D. Vance shook hands and exchanged smiles during the mass.

It is possible that they eventually reconciled after a high-profile scandal in the White House.

