The enthronement of Pope Leo XIV began at the Vatican on May 18. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, First Lady Olena, and other world leaders attended the solemn event.

How the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV takes place

The solemn mass during which the new Pope officially takes office takes place on May 18.

At the entrance to St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, worshippers are being inspected and checked by police.

The prefect of Rome made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, a total of 5,000 law enforcement officers are monitoring security today.

What is important to understand is that this is the same number as at the funeral of Pope Francis.

In addition, it is worth noting that snipers, divers, as well as the Air Force are involved in maintaining law and order, and anti-drone systems are in operation.

In total, the Vatican expects 250,000 people to gather in St. Peter's Square during the inauguration mass of the newly elected pontiff. Share

As previously mentioned, on May 12, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had his first telephone conversation with the new Pope Leo XIV.