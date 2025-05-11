The new Pope made his first statement about Ukraine

The new Pope Leo XIV called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and an immediate end to the war of aggression that the aggressor country Russia has been waging for over 11 years.

The new pontiff did not forget to mention Ukraine

The statement on Ukraine was made during the new Pope's first Sunday afternoon blessing.

Against this background, he recalled the end of World War II 80 years ago.

Leo XIV quoted Pope Francis, who condemned the number of conflicts tearing the world apart today.

In his opinion, this is already World War III, but in parts.

No more war, the pontiff called from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

In addition, the Pope drew attention to the fact that May 11 is celebrated as Mother's Day in many countries.

Against this background, he wished all mothers, "including those in heaven," a happy celebration.

What is important to understand is that Leo XIV is often referred to as a moderate within the Catholic Church.

This suggests that he is likely to continue the legacy of the late Francis.