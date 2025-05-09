Vatican announces date for enthronement of Pope Leo XIV
Category
World
Publication date

Vatican announces date for enthronement of Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV
Читати українською
Source:  AP News

The Vatican has announced the date of the official enthronement of Leo XIV, the first Pope in history to be born in the United States.

Points of attention

  • Pope Leo XIV is the first Pope in history to be born in the United States and will be officially enthroned on May 18.
  • The enthronement will mark a significant milestone as Leo XIV becomes the first American Pope in Vatican history.
  • Leo XIV emphasized the importance of reflection, prayer, and dialogue to the Vatican staff and called for unity in moving forward as a church community.

Pope Leo XIV to be installed as Pope on May 18

Pope Leo XIV will be officially installed as Pope during a mass on May 18. He will hold his first general audience on May 21.

According to the Vatican, Leo has already asked all heads of Vatican offices who technically lost their jobs after the death of Pope Francis to return to work until further notice.

He said he wants to take time for “reflection, prayer and dialogue” before making any further decisions about their final approval.

You have called me to carry this cross and to be blessed by this mission, and I know I can count on each of you to walk with me as we continue as a church, as a community, as friends of Jesus, as believers, to proclaim the good news, to proclaim the Gospel.

Recall that on May 7, the cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church began a conclave to elect a new Pope. The first attempt to elect a new Pope ended in failure, but yesterday evening the cardinals were still able to elect a new Pope and white smoke appeared over the Sistine Chapel

The new Pope was Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost. For the papal name, he chose the name Leo XIV, and as already mentioned, he became the first American Pope in history.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Habemus Papam!". When and how the new Pope will be elected
When and how will the new Pope be elected?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Election of the new Pope — conclave begins in the Vatican
Conclave
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The conclave failed to elect a new Pope on the first try
The conclave

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?