Vatican announces date for enthronement of Pope Leo XIV

The Vatican has announced the date of the official enthronement of Leo XIV, the first Pope in history to be born in the United States.

Pope Leo XIV to be installed as Pope on May 18

Pope Leo XIV will be officially installed as Pope during a mass on May 18. He will hold his first general audience on May 21.

According to the Vatican, Leo has already asked all heads of Vatican offices who technically lost their jobs after the death of Pope Francis to return to work until further notice. Share

He said he wants to take time for “reflection, prayer and dialogue” before making any further decisions about their final approval.

You have called me to carry this cross and to be blessed by this mission, and I know I can count on each of you to walk with me as we continue as a church, as a community, as friends of Jesus, as believers, to proclaim the good news, to proclaim the Gospel.

Recall that on May 7, the cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church began a conclave to elect a new Pope. The first attempt to elect a new Pope ended in failure, but yesterday evening the cardinals were still able to elect a new Pope and white smoke appeared over the Sistine Chapel