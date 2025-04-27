"Habemus Papam!". When and how the new Pope will be elected

Who will become the new Pope after the death of Francis is a question that currently worries millions of people in different parts of the world. However, no one knows the answer to it yet. It is known that the fateful choice will be made in the Vatican between May 6 and 12.

When and how will the new Pope be elected?

A conclave, a private gathering of cardinals to elect a new Pope, will soon take place in the Vatican. It will take place in the Sistine Chapel.

In total, 135 cardinals under the age of 80 will participate.

It is important to understand that among them will be Ukrainian Mykola Bychok, who is the bishop of the Melbourne Diocese of the UGCC in Australia.

After the cry of “Extra omnes!” (All out!) the doors of the chapel are closed, and only the cardinal electors remain inside. While the vote is taking place, any conversation with outsiders, use of telephones, etc. is prohibited.

On the cards, the cardinals must write in Latin: “I elect Supreme Pontiff” and indicate the name of the candidate.

In the photo — cardinals before the start of the conclave in March 2013

It is also worth noting that after each round of voting, the ballots are burned. If the Pope is not elected, a special mixture is added to the ballots so that black smoke rises from the Sistine Chapel chimney.

It's no secret that white smoke means the Pope has been elected.