Election of the new Pope — conclave begins in the Vatican

The conclave began in the Sistine Chapel of the Vatican on May 7. 133 cardinals from 71 countries gathered to elect a new Pope.

Conclave in Vatican elects new Pope

The doors to the Sistine Chapel are closed — the conclave to elect a new Pope is currently underway, Sky News reported.

The procession was led not by the Dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re (because he is too old to participate in the conclave), but by Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State. He is also one of the main contenders to be the next Pope.

Before the conclave began, the cardinals took solemn oaths of strict secrecy—violation of which is punishable by excommunication. Share

Cardinal Mykola Bychok, of Ukrainian origin, also took the oath at the beginning of the conclave.

If white smoke comes out of the Sistine Chapel, a new Pope has been elected. If black, the decision will have to wait a little longer.

To ensure complete secrecy, the Sistine Chapel will be completely blocked off for the duration of the conclave.

Even this centuries-old process had to keep up with the times: The Vatican plans to use jammers around the Sistine Chapel to prevent electronic surveillance or communication outside the conclave. The cardinals were also to give up their phones and all electronic devices. They would get them back only after the conclave was over, a Vatican spokesman said.

As a reminder, Pope Francis passed away on April 21. The cause of Francis' death was a stroke.