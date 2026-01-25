Pope addresses the world with a new appeal regarding Ukraine
Pope calls for help to restore peace to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV once again reminded people in different parts of the world about Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and also publicly urged "all parties" to intensify efforts to achieve peace.

  • The Pope's appeal for increased peace efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war echoes his previous calls for peace in Ukraine, underscoring the urgency of the situation.
  • Pope Leo XIV's statements during the traditional Sunday prayer highlight his empathy for those affected by the conflict and his plea for global solidarity in bringing peace to Ukraine.

The pontiff made a statement on this matter during the traditional Sunday prayer.

Leo XIV asks the world not to forget about Ukrainians, who suffer from "continuous attacks" every day.

Russian attacks have left millions of people without electricity, heating, and water.

The pontiff believes that continuing the war will bring even more catastrophic consequences for the civilian population.

Against this backdrop, the Pope called for increased peace efforts.

I follow with sadness what is happening, and I am close to those who suffer and pray for them. The continuation of hostilities, with increasingly serious consequences for the civilian population, deepens the division between peoples and distances them from a just and lasting peace. I call on everyone to intensify their efforts to end this war.

As mentioned earlier, during his first Christmas address, Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Ukraine.

