Pope addresses the world with a new appeal regarding Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV once again reminded people in different parts of the world about Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and also publicly urged "all parties" to intensify efforts to achieve peace.
Pope calls for help to restore peace to Ukraine
The pontiff made a statement on this matter during the traditional Sunday prayer.
Leo XIV asks the world not to forget about Ukrainians, who suffer from "continuous attacks" every day.
Russian attacks have left millions of people without electricity, heating, and water.
The pontiff believes that continuing the war will bring even more catastrophic consequences for the civilian population.
Against this backdrop, the Pope called for increased peace efforts.
As mentioned earlier, during his first Christmas address, Pope Leo XIV called for peace in Ukraine.
