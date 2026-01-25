One of the leaders of the German opposition party "Greens", Franziska Brantner, demands that official Berlin not only strengthen Ukraine's air defense, but also urgently transfer long-range weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, primarily Taurus missiles.

The debate over Taurus in Germany continues unabated

Brantner draws attention to the fact that the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure are calculated, not random.

In her opinion, Ukraine has the right to demand additional air defense assets from its allies.

Franziska Brantner believes that official Berlin and other European capitals must find a way to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.

Against this background, the German politician called on the government of Friedrich Merz to transfer Taurus cruise missiles with a range of over 500 kilometers to Ukraine as an "important signal of political support."

What is important to understand is that while in opposition, current Chancellor Friedrich Merz openly supported the supply of these missiles to Ukraine.

The main problem is that after taking office in May 2025, he was reticent to speak out on this issue.