The debate over Taurus in Germany continues unabated
Source:  DPA

One of the leaders of the German opposition party "Greens", Franziska Brantner, demands that official Berlin not only strengthen Ukraine's air defense, but also urgently transfer long-range weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, primarily Taurus missiles.

  • Calls for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine serve as an important signal of political support from European allies.
  • The discussion around the transfer of Taurus missiles underscores the evolving stance of German politicians on supporting Ukraine in the conflict.

Brantner draws attention to the fact that the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure are calculated, not random.

In her opinion, Ukraine has the right to demand additional air defense assets from its allies.

Franziska Brantner believes that official Berlin and other European capitals must find a way to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian skies.

Against this background, the German politician called on the government of Friedrich Merz to transfer Taurus cruise missiles with a range of over 500 kilometers to Ukraine as an "important signal of political support."

What is important to understand is that while in opposition, current Chancellor Friedrich Merz openly supported the supply of these missiles to Ukraine.

The main problem is that after taking office in May 2025, he was reticent to speak out on this issue.

In December, the Vice President of the German Bundestag, Omid Nuripour, who also represents the Green party, called for the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

