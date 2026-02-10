Russians blackmail families of Ukrainian prisoners to register for Starlink

Russian invaders have begun threatening families of Ukrainian prisoners, demanding that they register Starlink in their name to then use it against the Ukrainian Defense Forces. If you encounter this kind of blackmail, contact the Coordination Headquarters and law enforcement.
- The Russian army faced critical disruption when illegal Starlink terminals were disconnected by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Space X, prompting the enemy to adopt these coercive tactics.
- It is crucial to remain vigilant and promptly report any blackmail attempts or coercive demands to the authorities to safeguard yourself and your family from potential harm.
Russians use their own captives as a resource for manipulation
The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War warns of a new type of blackmail that enemy forces are engaging in.
He draws attention to the fact that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Space X company were able to put the Russian army in an extremely difficult position on the front when they disconnected the illegal Starlink terminals.
Their active use in the past provided the enemy with organized communication for military units and kamikaze drones.
In the current situation, the Russians have come up with nothing better than to start blackmailing the families of the prisoners.
The adversary, using threats and demands, persuades them to officially register Starlink terminals.
What is important to understand is that this technique should then be used against Ukraine and Ukrainians.
It is worth noting that if the terminal is used to control Russian drones, registering the terminal by a citizen of Ukraine is grounds for criminal prosecution.
