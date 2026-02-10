The American Institute for the Study of War concluded that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, simply fabricated a "counteroffensive" by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the south to cover up lies about its own "successes" on this section of the front.

Russians are spreading new disinformation about the situation on the front

American analysts drew attention to the loud statements of Russian military leaders.

The latter began to actively lie about Ukrainian soldiers taking advantage of foggy weather and blocking enemy Starlink terminals to launch a new “counteroffensive.”

Yes, the Russians complain about the alleged successes of the Defense Forces near Ternuvaty.

The speaker of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, has already made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that Ukraine continues to hold Ternuvaty after Russian troops unsuccessfully attempted to raise the flag in the settlement to provide alleged evidence of its capture.

What is important to understand is that the front line is currently at least 10-15 kilometers from Ternuvaty.

Voloshyn denied the lies of Russian military bloggers about Ukraine's alleged "counteroffensive" on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

The Russians are simply fabricating their successes in the area and then trying to use fakes about a “Ukrainian counteroffensive operation” to cover up their own lies.