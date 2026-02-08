What can bring Ukrainians back to the villages — Zelensky's explanation

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that the development of Ukrainian villages is an important issue that requires a lot of attention. According to him, the state must provide better conditions for the private sector.
Points of attention
- The state plays a crucial role in providing the necessary support and creating opportunities for development in rural communities.
- President Zelenskyy's vision highlights the need for balanced economic growth to make living in villages attractive and sustainable for Ukrainians.
Zelenskyy voiced his vision for the development of Ukrainian words
According to the head of state, for there to be life in the village, infrastructure is needed first and foremost.
The President added that even before the war began, he and his team had very ambitious plans.
Despite the large-scale construction of roads, not enough was done.
