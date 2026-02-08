What can bring Ukrainians back to the villages — Zelensky's explanation
What can bring Ukrainians back to the villages — Zelensky's explanation

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy voiced his vision for the development of Ukrainian words
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that the development of Ukrainian villages is an important issue that requires a lot of attention. According to him, the state must provide better conditions for the private sector.

Points of attention

  • The state plays a crucial role in providing the necessary support and creating opportunities for development in rural communities.
  • President Zelenskyy's vision highlights the need for balanced economic growth to make living in villages attractive and sustainable for Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy voiced his vision for the development of Ukrainian words

What can bring people back to the villages? I have seen countries that open special programs for villages. And usually these are subsidy things, until it is really unprofitable. And it is profitable when the state has money and enterprises grow. And people move outside the cities to build enterprises there.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, for there to be life in the village, infrastructure is needed first and foremost.

The President added that even before the war began, he and his team had very ambitious plans.

Despite the large-scale construction of roads, not enough was done.

Because central roads were being built. Therefore, infrastructure needs to be built. The state should do this. And special conditions are needed for enterprises, for the private sector, which can open something in the village.

