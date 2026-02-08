Zelenskyy announced the opening of 10 export centers for Ukrainian drones in Europe

On February 8, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine will open ten drone export centers in Europe this year. According to him, this includes both the Baltic countries and the countries of Northern Europe.
Points of attention
- European security is increasingly reliant on technology such as drones, with Ukrainian technologies and specialists playing a significant role in this development.
- Production of Ukrainian drones will be visible in countries like Germany and Britain, showcasing the country's technological advancements in the drone sector.
Ukraine opens drone exports
According to the president, as of today, there are 450 companies operating in Ukraine that are engaged in the production of drones.
What is important to understand is that 40-50 of them are tops.
The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that in mid-February it will be possible to see the production of Ukrainian drones in Germany.
As Zelensky noted, he will accept the first drone — this is a working line.
