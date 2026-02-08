Zelenskyy announced the opening of 10 export centers for Ukrainian drones in Europe

On February 8, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine will open ten drone export centers in Europe this year. According to him, this includes both the Baltic countries and the countries of Northern Europe.

Ukraine opens drone exports

According to the president, as of today, there are 450 companies operating in Ukraine that are engaged in the production of drones.

What is important to understand is that 40-50 of them are tops.

Everyone wants to invest. Next year, 2026, will be the year of investment in our technologies. First of all, drones. This is a big industry, a new industry. According to the finances that come into Ukraine during the war, this is the largest industry that exists in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that in mid-February it will be possible to see the production of Ukrainian drones in Germany.

As Zelensky noted, he will accept the first drone — this is a working line.