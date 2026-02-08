52% of German citizens want the German government and Western leaders to increase aid to Ukraine amid its war with Russia, according to a poll conducted by the Insa Institute for the Bild newspaper.

Germans expressed their opinion on supporting Ukraine

About 52% are inclined to believe that Kyiv's allies should provide more assistance to Ukraine if Putin does not want to end the war in the near future.

28% of respondents emphasize that assistance should include both a military and a financial component.

12% of Germans are convinced that aid should be provided in the form of either money or weapons.

Despite this, it is also indicated that 35% of respondents believe that official Berlin should eventually stop supporting Ukraine.

The results of this survey indicate that Ukrainian citizens fear a larger-scale war: 54% of respondents are concerned that Russia could attack a NATO member country, such as Poland or Lithuania.

However, interestingly, this is almost eight points lower than in the survey conducted last September.

As mentioned earlier, most Poles are pessimistic about the outcome of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and believe that Ukraine will be forced to cede territory.