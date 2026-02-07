Biletsky called Putin's deadline for seizing Donetsk region "ridiculous"
Ukraine
Biletsky called Putin's deadline for seizing Donetsk region "ridiculous"

Source:  ICTV

The commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Biletsky, does not believe that the Russian occupiers have a chance to capture the entire Donetsk region by April 1, 2026, as dictator Vladimir Putin is currently demanding.

  • Biletsky finds Putin's deadline 'ridiculous' and asserts that Ukrainian troops can halt Russian advancements, creating hurdles for achieving Putin's goals.
  • The Ukrainian brigadier general emphasizes the importance of forcing the Russian army into a stalemate to discourage further offensives and increase the chances of diplomatic resolutions.

Biletsky ridiculed Putin's new plans

The Ukrainian brigadier general drew attention to the fact that right now the Russian army is demonstrating the worst rate of advance in the last 3 years on most sections of the front.

According to Biletsky, this is the main reason for the intensification of Russia's energetic terror against Ukraine.

Putin still cherishes the hope that he will be able to force the rear to surrender, because he is incapable of defeating the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Biletskyi reacted to Putin's new deadline for capturing the Donetsk region — by April 1, 2026.

The brigadier general does not hide that he finds it simply "ridiculous."

He also believes that Ukrainian troops still have the ability to drive the Russian army into a stalemate, where its offensive will become impossible and losses will become even greater.

If we get through the frosts and if we can completely stop the Russians in the spring, their advance on the front, if they understand that even 2026 [for the capture of Donbas] is absurd, I am sure, then they will have really serious incentives to sit down at the negotiating table.

Andriy Biletsky

Andriy Biletsky

Commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Defense forces continue to carry out new successful attacks

