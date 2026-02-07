When might Russia's war against Ukraine end? Zelensky reveals timeline

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the team of American leader Donald Trump is proposing to Kyiv and Moscow to finally end the war by the summer of 2026.
Points of attention
- The return of captured Ukrainian soldiers and the possibility of an energy truce are key aspects being actively worked on in ongoing peace talks.
- America is pushing for an end to the war by the beginning of the summer, potentially applying pressure on both Ukraine and Russia to adhere to the proposed schedule.
Zelenskyy revealed a new US plan
The Head of State told reporters about the results of the trilateral meeting of delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation in Abu Dhabi, which took place on February 4-5.
According to him, new trilateral negotiations could take place within a week.
As the Ukrainian leader noted, his team has already confirmed its participation in the planned round of peace talks.
As for the issue of the return of captured Ukrainian soldiers, they continue to work actively on it.
The head of state also added that Trump's team has come up with a new proposal for an energy truce.
However, as of today, Russia is in no hurry to agree to it.
