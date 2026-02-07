When might Russia's war against Ukraine end? Zelensky reveals timeline

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the team of American leader Donald Trump is proposing to Kyiv and Moscow to finally end the war by the summer of 2026.

Zelenskyy revealed a new US plan

The Head of State told reporters about the results of the trilateral meeting of delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation in Abu Dhabi, which took place on February 4-5.

According to him, new trilateral negotiations could take place within a week.

America has proposed for the first time that the two negotiating groups — Ukraine and Russia — meet in the United States of America, probably in Miami, in a week. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, his team has already confirmed its participation in the planned round of peace talks.

As for the issue of the return of captured Ukrainian soldiers, they continue to work actively on it.

"The exchanges will continue, the teams will work on this," Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed. Share

The head of state also added that Trump's team has come up with a new proposal for an energy truce.

However, as of today, Russia is in no hurry to agree to it.