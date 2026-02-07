When might Russia's war against Ukraine end? Zelensky reveals timeline
When might Russia's war against Ukraine end? Zelensky reveals timeline

Zelenskyy revealed a new US plan
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the team of American leader Donald Trump is proposing to Kyiv and Moscow to finally end the war by the summer of 2026.

Points of attention

  • The return of captured Ukrainian soldiers and the possibility of an energy truce are key aspects being actively worked on in ongoing peace talks.
  • America is pushing for an end to the war by the beginning of the summer, potentially applying pressure on both Ukraine and Russia to adhere to the proposed schedule.

Zelenskyy revealed a new US plan

The Head of State told reporters about the results of the trilateral meeting of delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation in Abu Dhabi, which took place on February 4-5.

According to him, new trilateral negotiations could take place within a week.

America has proposed for the first time that the two negotiating groups — Ukraine and Russia — meet in the United States of America, probably in Miami, in a week.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, his team has already confirmed its participation in the planned round of peace talks.

As for the issue of the return of captured Ukrainian soldiers, they continue to work actively on it.

"The exchanges will continue, the teams will work on this," Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed.

The head of state also added that Trump's team has come up with a new proposal for an energy truce.

However, as of today, Russia is in no hurry to agree to it.

The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer, and will probably put pressure on the parties according to this schedule, Zelenskyy emphasized.

