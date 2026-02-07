Fedorov threw the Russian army into the dark ages — Ukraine can turn the tide of the war
Fedorov threw the Russian army into the dark ages — Ukraine can turn the tide of the war

Starlink blocking was a super-powerful blow to the Russian army
Source:  The Telegraph

The Telegraph analyzed the situation on the front and concluded that the decision of the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, to block Russian invaders from accessing Starlink terminals has effectively thrown the Russian army into the "dark ages", which means that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received a new chance for victory.

  • By imposing speed limits on Starlink terminals in Ukraine, high-speed weapons used by the enemy are rendered inoperable, further weakening their military capabilities.
  • This strategic move by Ukraine highlights the importance of modern technology in modern warfare and underscores the significance of tactical advancements in gaining the upper hand in conflicts.

Starlink blocking was a super-powerful blow to the Russian army

Journalists point out that after the Starlink satellite Internet connection was turned off for Russians at the front, almost 90 percent of enemy units lost communication.

Russian military leaders do not even hide the fact that due to the blocking of Starlink terminals, commanding troops in virtually all sectors of the front is experiencing major problems — this is "communication in chaos."

Ukraine struck a deal with Elon Musk and SpaceX that would allow only Starlink terminals registered in Kyiv to continue operating in the country. It also imposed a speed limit of 75 km/h, meaning any devices mounted on high-speed weapons would be rendered inoperable.

What is important to understand is that contraband devices that are actively used on the battlefield will no longer function.

Thus, Ukraine gained a significant advantage on the battlefield for the coming weeks, or perhaps months.

Yes, the enemy has alternatives, but it will take time for him to switch to them.

