Air defense neutralized 24 missiles and 382 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of February 6-7, Russian invaders carried out a massive air attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike drones, air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles. In total, 447 enemy targets were hit.

Air defense was able to destroy most enemy targets

This time, the Russian army used for the attack:

2 "Zirkon" rockets (launch area of TOT AR of Crimea);

21 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — Caspian Sea);

16 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch area — Black Sea);

408 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.

The drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Guards TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk - TOT of Ukraine, about 250 of them - "shaheeds".

The main areas of attack are Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Vinnytsia regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 406 targets — 24 missiles and 382 drones of various types:

14 X-101 cruise missiles;

10 Caliber cruise missiles;

382 enemy UAVs of various types.

The hits of 13 missiles and 21 strike UAVs were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragmented) UAVs at three locations.

Information regarding the two enemy missiles is being clarified.