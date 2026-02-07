Air defense neutralized 24 missiles and 382 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of February 6-7, Russian invaders carried out a massive air attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike drones, air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles. In total, 447 enemy targets were hit.
Points of attention
- The main areas of attack were Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Vinnytsia regions
- The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units
Air defense was able to destroy most enemy targets
This time, the Russian army used for the attack:
2 "Zirkon" rockets (launch area of TOT AR of Crimea);
21 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — Caspian Sea);
16 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch area — Black Sea);
408 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.
The drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Guards TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk - TOT of Ukraine, about 250 of them - "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 406 targets — 24 missiles and 382 drones of various types:
14 X-101 cruise missiles;
10 Caliber cruise missiles;
382 enemy UAVs of various types.
Information regarding the two enemy missiles is being clarified.
