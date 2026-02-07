As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may soon sign documents on economic cooperation worth about $12 trillion.
Points of attention
- Any agreements between the US and Russia should not conflict with the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, with Ukraine insisting on being included in discussions related to its interests.
- The reported economic cooperation package signals potentially significant developments in international relations and raises concerns about the implications for Ukraine and its sovereignty.
Zelenskyy told what Putin had planned
As the head of state noted, this is the so-called "Dmitriev package."
Ukrainian intelligence learned about its existence and content and immediately passed the data on to Volodymyr Zelensky.
The President officially confirmed that the total amount is about $12 trillion.
He also added that information is spreading in the media that these documents may also contain issues related to Ukraine.
According to him, official Kyiv has already conveyed its position on this matter to the US.
First of all, the provisions in the aforementioned document cannot contradict the Constitution of Ukraine, the laws of Ukraine, and they should not be discussed without Ukraine.
