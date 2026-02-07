As reported by Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, the teams of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may soon sign documents on economic cooperation worth about $12 trillion.

Zelenskyy told what Putin had planned

As the head of state noted, this is the so-called "Dmitriev package."

Ukrainian intelligence learned about its existence and content and immediately passed the data on to Volodymyr Zelensky.

The President officially confirmed that the total amount is about $12 trillion.

This is supposedly a package of economic cooperation between America and Russia. That is, we are hearing about the possibility of such or similar bilateral documents between America and Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also added that information is spreading in the media that these documents may also contain issues related to Ukraine.

"We are clearly showing that Ukraine will not support even possible agreements between the parties about us without us," Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

According to him, official Kyiv has already conveyed its position on this matter to the US.