"He's thinking about a pause." Zelensky learned about Putin's serious problems
Category
Politics
Publication date

"He's thinking about a pause." Zelensky learned about Putin's serious problems

Zelensky spoke about the situation in Russia
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently facing many challenges in the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin leader is considering both a pause in hostilities and a general mobilization - he has a difficult choice to make.

Points of attention

  • A reduction in payments to military personnel in Russia indicates growing financial strain, prompting concerns about the sustainability of the conflict.
  • Zelensky's insights shed light on the potential implications of Putin's decisions, with a general mobilization posing irreversible consequences.

Zelensky spoke about the situation in Russia

The head of state confirmed that the Kremlin has started having serious problems related to financing the war — there is not as much money as there was before.

As you know, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation admits a deficit of over $80 billion, but in reality everything is even worse than official Moscow demonstrates.

Ukrainian intelligence claims that it is more than 100 billion, because the Russians postponed part of it to 2026.

This is what I saw in our intelligence analysis. And it suggests that their real deficit was more than 100 billion by 2025. Is it difficult? Very. So I think they need a pause. I think Putin is thinking about a pause.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As of today, Ukrainian intelligence has not recorded a reduction in the number of contracts signed, but a decrease in payments to the military in Russia has been recorded.

If Putin still decides to go for a general mobilization, it will be an irreversible process for him.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fedorov threw the Russian army into the dark ages — Ukraine can turn the tide of the war
Starlink blocking was a super-powerful blow to the Russian army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When might Russia's war against Ukraine end? Zelensky reveals timeline
Zelenskyy revealed a new US plan
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU soldiers hit 6 Russian air defense targets at once
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the DIU at the front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?