According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently facing many challenges in the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin leader is considering both a pause in hostilities and a general mobilization - he has a difficult choice to make.

Zelensky spoke about the situation in Russia

The head of state confirmed that the Kremlin has started having serious problems related to financing the war — there is not as much money as there was before.

As you know, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation admits a deficit of over $80 billion, but in reality everything is even worse than official Moscow demonstrates.

Ukrainian intelligence claims that it is more than 100 billion, because the Russians postponed part of it to 2026.

This is what I saw in our intelligence analysis. And it suggests that their real deficit was more than 100 billion by 2025. Is it difficult? Very. So I think they need a pause. I think Putin is thinking about a pause. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As of today, Ukrainian intelligence has not recorded a reduction in the number of contracts signed, but a decrease in payments to the military in Russia has been recorded.

If Putin still decides to go for a general mobilization, it will be an irreversible process for him.