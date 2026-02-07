"He's thinking about a pause." Zelensky learned about Putin's serious problems

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently facing many challenges in the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin leader is considering both a pause in hostilities and a general mobilization - he has a difficult choice to make.
Points of attention
- A reduction in payments to military personnel in Russia indicates growing financial strain, prompting concerns about the sustainability of the conflict.
- Zelensky's insights shed light on the potential implications of Putin's decisions, with a general mobilization posing irreversible consequences.
Zelensky spoke about the situation in Russia
The head of state confirmed that the Kremlin has started having serious problems related to financing the war — there is not as much money as there was before.
Ukrainian intelligence claims that it is more than 100 billion, because the Russians postponed part of it to 2026.
As of today, Ukrainian intelligence has not recorded a reduction in the number of contracts signed, but a decrease in payments to the military in Russia has been recorded.
If Putin still decides to go for a general mobilization, it will be an irreversible process for him.
