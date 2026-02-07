DIU soldiers hit 6 Russian air defense targets at once
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU soldiers hit 6 Russian air defense targets at once

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the DIU at the front
Читати українською

On February 7, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that during the past month, the DIU's "Ghosts" hit 6 enemy air defense targets. In addition, the intelligence officers showed a video of their work in January.

Points of attention

  • New operations took place along the entire front line.
  • "Ghosts" also work out targets behind enemy lines.

What is known about the new successes of the DIU at the front

During the frosty January, the masters of the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" destroyed elements of the enemy's air defense along the entire line of combat contact, — the statement of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine says.

Last month, the targets for targeted strikes by military intelligence officers were:

• ZRGK "Pantsir-S1";

• SAM “Tor-M1”;

• “Tor-M2” air defense system together with a transport-loading vehicle;

• RLM-ME from the “Nebo-M” radar complex;

• Protivnyk-GE radar.

How the “Ghosts” work out targets behind enemy lines — watch the video. The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Something might happen." Trump intrigued with statement on Ukraine
The White House
Trump assessed the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fedorov threw the Russian army into the dark ages — Ukraine can turn the tide of the war
Starlink blocking was a super-powerful blow to the Russian army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When might Russia's war against Ukraine end? Zelensky reveals timeline
Zelenskyy revealed a new US plan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?