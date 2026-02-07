DIU soldiers hit 6 Russian air defense targets at once

On February 7, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that during the past month, the DIU's "Ghosts" hit 6 enemy air defense targets. In addition, the intelligence officers showed a video of their work in January.
Points of attention
- New operations took place along the entire front line.
- "Ghosts" also work out targets behind enemy lines.
What is known about the new successes of the DIU at the front
Last month, the targets for targeted strikes by military intelligence officers were:
• ZRGK "Pantsir-S1";
• SAM “Tor-M1”;
• “Tor-M2” air defense system together with a transport-loading vehicle;
• RLM-ME from the “Nebo-M” radar complex;
• Protivnyk-GE radar.
