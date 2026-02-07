According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 5-6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Uragan MLRS, UAV control points, manpower concentration, and the FPV production center of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to monitor the consequences of the strikes and will provide updates on the military operations.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces remain committed to carrying out targeted actions to weaken the enemy's combat potential and maintain security in the region.
Defense forces continue to carry out new successful attacks
Ukrainian troops officially confirmed that they had inflicted fire damage on several enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Thus, the "Uragan" multiple launch rocket system was hit. It was located in the Donetsk region, near the settlement of Novomayorske.
Moreover, it is noted that a concentration of Russian army manpower was successfully defeated in the area of the city of Chasiv Yar.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the consequences of the Ukrainian strikes are currently being clarified and will be announced later.
