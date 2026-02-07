The General Staff reports on the destruction of the Russian Uragan MLRS and the FPV production center

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 5-6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Uragan MLRS, UAV control points, manpower concentration, and the FPV production center of the Russian invaders.

Defense forces continue to carry out new successful attacks

Ukrainian troops officially confirmed that they had inflicted fire damage on several enemy military targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Thus, the "Uragan" multiple launch rocket system was hit. It was located in the Donetsk region, near the settlement of Novomayorske.

Moreover, it is noted that a concentration of Russian army manpower was successfully defeated in the area of the city of Chasiv Yar.

In the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, our soldiers struck at the concentration of enemy manpower in the area of the village of Rivne; an enemy UAV control point in the area of Gulyaipol and a logistics warehouse in the area of the village of Rivne were hit. In addition, in the area of the village of Komysh-Zorya, the destruction of an enemy FPV drone production center and pilot training center was recorded. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that the consequences of the Ukrainian strikes are currently being clarified and will be announced later.