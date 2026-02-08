Russian troops significantly increased pressure on Myrnograd
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian troops significantly increased pressure on Myrnograd

The situation on the front on February 8 - the latest details
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In Myrnograd, Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders are holding their designated defensive lines, despite the fact that the Russian army is increasing pressure on the northern part of the city. Moreover, the enemy is doing everything possible to accumulate heavy equipment and manpower for a further assault on this settlement.

Points of attention

  • Important details from the 'East' group of troops confirm efforts to deter Russian invaders.
  • In a recent development, Ukrainian troops successfully stopped numerous assault actions in various areas.

The situation on the front on February 8 — the latest details

Important details were revealed in the "East" group of troops.

They officially confirmed that the necessary forces and means are being deployed to deter the Russian invaders.

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy regularly inflicts fire damage on concentration points and logistics.

In general, in the area of responsibility of the "East" military unit, the enemy continues to suffer the greatest losses during the day — 392 occupiers over the past day. 665 UAVs of various types and 21 units of other weapons and equipment were also destroyed.

Ukrainian troops are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators.

Thus, on February 7, 21 Russian UAV control points were hit.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 64 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Novy Donbas, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Muravka, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Sergiyevka, Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is preparing for an offensive in several directions at once
The Russian army is not going to retreat yet
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump plans to convene first meeting of Peace Council
What is known about Trump's plans?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin wants to give the FSB carte blanche in Russia
UK Ministry of Defence
FSB may receive new powers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?