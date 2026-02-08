Russian troops significantly increased pressure on Myrnograd

In Myrnograd, Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders are holding their designated defensive lines, despite the fact that the Russian army is increasing pressure on the northern part of the city. Moreover, the enemy is doing everything possible to accumulate heavy equipment and manpower for a further assault on this settlement.
Points of attention
- Important details from the 'East' group of troops confirm efforts to deter Russian invaders.
- In a recent development, Ukrainian troops successfully stopped numerous assault actions in various areas.
The situation on the front on February 8 — the latest details
Important details were revealed in the "East" group of troops.
They officially confirmed that the necessary forces and means are being deployed to deter the Russian invaders.
In addition, it is indicated that the enemy regularly inflicts fire damage on concentration points and logistics.
Ukrainian troops are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators.
Thus, on February 7, 21 Russian UAV control points were hit.
