Russian troops significantly increased pressure on Myrnograd

In Myrnograd, Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders are holding their designated defensive lines, despite the fact that the Russian army is increasing pressure on the northern part of the city. Moreover, the enemy is doing everything possible to accumulate heavy equipment and manpower for a further assault on this settlement.

The situation on the front on February 8 — the latest details

Important details were revealed in the "East" group of troops.

They officially confirmed that the necessary forces and means are being deployed to deter the Russian invaders.

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy regularly inflicts fire damage on concentration points and logistics.

In general, in the area of responsibility of the "East" military unit, the enemy continues to suffer the greatest losses during the day — 392 occupiers over the past day. 665 UAVs of various types and 21 units of other weapons and equipment were also destroyed. Share

Ukrainian troops are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators.

Thus, on February 7, 21 Russian UAV control points were hit.