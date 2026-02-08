American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) carefully analyzed the current situation on the battlefield and concluded that several new offensives by Russian troops on different sections of the front may soon begin.

The Russian army is not going to retreat yet

Analysts are inclined to believe that as early as the summer of 2026, the Russian invaders will launch large-scale offensive operations in southern Ukraine and the Donetsk region.

What is important to understand is that Moscow is using strategic reserves, the formation of which has been ongoing for many months. Share

In fact, recent events on the front indicate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not actually going to end the war against Ukraine.

As the ISW team notes, despite its ambitious plans, the aggressor country is once again facing serious challenges.

First of all, it is about the fact that the enemy may not have enough current resources to realize all of his goals.

The Russian Federation is experiencing difficulties replenishing its constant losses of manpower, which reduces its potential for conducting prolonged and intensive offensive operations, American analysts explain. Share

Military observer Konstantin Mashovets also shared his forecast on this matter.