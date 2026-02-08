The Russian army is preparing for an offensive in several directions at once
The Russian army is preparing for an offensive in several directions at once

Source:  ISW

American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) carefully analyzed the current situation on the battlefield and concluded that several new offensives by Russian troops on different sections of the front may soon begin.

  • Difficulties in replenishing manpower losses reduce Russia's potential for prolonged and intensive operations according to military observers.
  • Expectations point towards potential offensives in the directions of Slavyansk-Kramatorsk or Orekhov-Zaporizhzhia as early as April.

Analysts are inclined to believe that as early as the summer of 2026, the Russian invaders will launch large-scale offensive operations in southern Ukraine and the Donetsk region.

What is important to understand is that Moscow is using strategic reserves, the formation of which has been ongoing for many months.

In fact, recent events on the front indicate that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not actually going to end the war against Ukraine.

As the ISW team notes, despite its ambitious plans, the aggressor country is once again facing serious challenges.

First of all, it is about the fact that the enemy may not have enough current resources to realize all of his goals.

The Russian Federation is experiencing difficulties replenishing its constant losses of manpower, which reduces its potential for conducting prolonged and intensive offensive operations, American analysts explain.

Military observer Konstantin Mashovets also shared his forecast on this matter.

In his opinion, a new large-scale Russian offensive could begin as early as April and will take place in the directions of Slavyansk-Kramatorsk or Orekhov-Zaporizhzhia.

