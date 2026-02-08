Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian ballistics maintenance facilities
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian ballistics maintenance facilities

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff confirmed new successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully attack several more important Russian targets, including an MTZ warehouse, an area of concentration of manpower, and a control point of a Russian army UAV.

Points of attention

  •  
  • on the extent of damage and enemy losses are currently being clarified by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their operations to disrupt enemy operations and uphold national security against Russian aggression.

The General Staff confirmed new successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In order to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities, units of the Ukrainian troops continue to inflict fire damage on military facilities of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the aggressor.

Thus, on the night of February 8, the Defense Forces struck the logistics depot of an enemy unit — loud explosions thundered in the area of temporarily occupied Rozivka, Zaporizhia region.

Yesterday, in the area of Krasnohirske (Zaporizha region), an area of enemy manpower concentration was hit. Also, in the Donetsk region, in the area of Novoekonomichne, an enemy UAV control point was hit.

Moreover, it has been officially confirmed that due to the accurate hit on the State Central Interspecific Training Ground of the Russian Defense Ministry “Kapustin Yar”, located in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, damage was recorded:

  • technical facility for servicing medium-range ballistic missiles,

  • assembly case,

  • of the logistics and technical support.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, the losses of the Russian army and the extent of the damage caused are currently being clarified and will be announced later.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Slovak President calls provision of MiGs to Ukraine a "mistake"
Pellegrini voiced his position amid a high-profile scandal
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army kills 3 and injures 29 people in Donetsk and Kherson regions
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What are the consequences of Russia's attacks on the Donetsk and Kherson regions?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"294 combat clashes recorded." The situation on the front has sharply escalated
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"294 combat clashes recorded." The situation on the front has sharply escalated

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?