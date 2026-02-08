According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully attack several more important Russian targets, including an MTZ warehouse, an area of concentration of manpower, and a control point of a Russian army UAV.

The General Staff confirmed new successful strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In order to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities, units of the Ukrainian troops continue to inflict fire damage on military facilities of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the aggressor.

Thus, on the night of February 8, the Defense Forces struck the logistics depot of an enemy unit — loud explosions thundered in the area of temporarily occupied Rozivka, Zaporizhia region.

Yesterday, in the area of Krasnohirske (Zaporizha region), an area of enemy manpower concentration was hit. Also, in the Donetsk region, in the area of Novoekonomichne, an enemy UAV control point was hit. Share

Moreover, it has been officially confirmed that due to the accurate hit on the State Central Interspecific Training Ground of the Russian Defense Ministry “Kapustin Yar”, located in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, damage was recorded:

technical facility for servicing medium-range ballistic missiles,

assembly case,

of the logistics and technical support.