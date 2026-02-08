"294 combat clashes recorded." The situation on the front has sharply escalated

On the morning of February 8, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 294 combat clashes had occurred at the front over the past 24 hours. What is important to understand is that this is almost twice as many as on February 6.
Points of attention
- The enemy's aggressive tactics involved missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements and military positions.
- The heightened conflict underscores the ongoing intensity of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, now in its 1446th day.
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 8, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/08/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,246,330 (+1,040) people;
tanks — 11,651 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,010 (+1) units;
artillery systems — 37,044 (+8) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 127,549 (+468) units;
cruise missiles — 4,269 (+24) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,439 (+60) units;
special equipment — 4,069 (+5) units.
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike, used 39 missiles, carried out 74 air strikes, and dropped 227 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 3,663 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,778 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems.
