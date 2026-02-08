"294 combat clashes recorded." The situation on the front has sharply escalated
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"294 combat clashes recorded." The situation on the front has sharply escalated

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
"294 combat clashes recorded." The situation on the front has sharply escalated
Читати українською

On the morning of February 8, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 294 combat clashes had occurred at the front over the past 24 hours. What is important to understand is that this is almost twice as many as on February 6.

Points of attention

  • The enemy's aggressive tactics involved missile strikes, air strikes, kamikaze drones, and attacks on settlements and military positions.
  • The heightened conflict underscores the ongoing intensity of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, now in its 1446th day.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 8, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/08/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,246,330 (+1,040) people;

  • tanks — 11,651 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,010 (+1) units;

  • artillery systems — 37,044 (+8) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 127,549 (+468) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,269 (+24) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 77,439 (+60) units;

  • special equipment — 4,069 (+5) units.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck one area of concentration of personnel and six other important targets of the Russian invaders.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile strike, used 39 missiles, carried out 74 air strikes, and dropped 227 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 3,663 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 2,778 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 117 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Slovak President calls provision of MiGs to Ukraine a "mistake"
Pellegrini voiced his position amid a high-profile scandal
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army kills 3 and injures 29 people in Donetsk and Kherson regions
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What are the consequences of Russia's attacks on the Donetsk and Kherson regions?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky imposes sanctions against Russian missile and drone manufacturers
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — all the details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?