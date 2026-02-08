Trump plans to convene first meeting of Peace Council
Trump plans to convene first meeting of Peace Council

What is known about Trump's plans?
Source:  Axios

United States President Donald Trump intends to convene the first meeting of the Peace Council he created. According to preliminary data, this should take place on February 19 in Washington.

  • Trump's team is preparing for the meeting by vetting which leaders will be able to attend, as shared by sources to Axios publication.
  • A month ago, President Trump officially announced the launch of the Peace Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos, signaling his commitment to peacebuilding efforts.

What is known about Trump's plans?

This information was shared by the Axios publication, citing its anonymous sources.

Donald Trump's team intends to use this meeting to implement the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and raise funds for the reconstruction of the enclave.

"This will be the first meeting of the Peace Council and a fundraising conference for the reconstruction of Gaza," said one of the insiders.

As the media has learned, the Peace Council meetings are planned to be held at the Institute of Peace, which the head of the White House recently renamed in his honor.

"Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the administration is planning for it and has started vetting which leaders will be able to attend," another insider added.

As mentioned earlier, a month ago, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump officially announced the launch of the "Peace Council", which he created.

