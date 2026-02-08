Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intends to grant the Federal Security Service (FSB) broad powers over the communications networks of an aggressor country, the UK Ministry of Defence has drawn attention to this.

FSB may receive new powers

British intelligence officials point out that 2 weeks ago, the Russian State Duma approved government-backed amendments that would allow the FSB to disconnect mobile internet, landline internet, telephone services, and "any other means of communication."

An enemy intelligence service will be able to do all this by responding to vaguely defined "security threats."

What is important to understand is that the aforementioned bill will oblige telecommunications service operators to immediately stop providing services upon receiving an order from the FSB and will protect them from any financial liability for the disruptions caused by this.

Since Russian law defines “communications services” as broadly encompassing voice, text, images, and data transmitted by radio, fiber optics, or other electromagnetic systems, the amendments will give the FSB unprecedented influence over the entire communications sphere. Share

British intelligence officials emphasize that Putin's decision generally reflects a trend of large-scale strengthening of the Russian government's control over information.