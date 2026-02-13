According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine would rather continue fighting than agree to a peace agreement that is disadvantageous to it. In addition, he does not believe that the Russian army is winning on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy assessed the progress of peace talks

According to the Ukrainian leader, for US President Donald Trump, the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war will be the greatest victory.

That is why the head of the White House wants to do it quickly — before the midterm elections in the United States.

Currently, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not harboring vain hopes that Trump will persuade dictator Putin to make concessions.

According to Simon Schuster, the author of a new interview with the Ukrainian president, his visage demonstrates a trait that for years, if not decades, has been a central feature of his character — “a stubborn, sometimes irritating habit of resisting external pressure.”

"Zelensky told me that he would rather not make any deal than force his people to accept an unfavorable one," the journalist said. Share

Simon Schuster also added that the Ukrainian leader is determined to fight until his country receives a just peace.