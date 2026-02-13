Russian occupiers killed three brothers in Kramatorsk

On the morning of February 13, it became known that the Russian army had struck the house where the family lived. According to the latest reports, three brothers were killed, and their mother and grandmother were injured.

Russians killed brothers in Donetsk region

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian soldiers committed a new war crime on February 12, 2026 at 9:15 p.m.

It was then that the Russian invaders launched another attack on Kramatorsk. The residential sector was again hit by the enemy.

According to local authorities, two 19-year-old men and their 8-year-old brother died as a result of a direct hit by a chemical weapon in a private home.

Moreover, it is indicated that the 43-year-old mother of the deceased boys and the 65-year-old grandmother sustained injuries.

The women were diagnosed with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries with concussion, chest, spine, and arm injuries, as well as contusion. The victims were provided with qualified medical assistance. The type of weapon is being determined. Share

Under the procedural leadership of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).