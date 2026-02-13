Russian occupiers killed three brothers in Kramatorsk

On the morning of February 13, it became known that the Russian army had struck the house where the family lived. According to the latest reports, three brothers were killed, and their mother and grandmother were injured.
Points of attention
- Local authorities indicate that a chemical weapon was used in the attack, causing severe harm to the family.
- Pre-trial investigation initiated to address the war crime under Ukrainian Criminal Code.
Russians killed brothers in Donetsk region
According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian soldiers committed a new war crime on February 12, 2026 at 9:15 p.m.
It was then that the Russian invaders launched another attack on Kramatorsk. The residential sector was again hit by the enemy.
According to local authorities, two 19-year-old men and their 8-year-old brother died as a result of a direct hit by a chemical weapon in a private home.
Moreover, it is indicated that the 43-year-old mother of the deceased boys and the 65-year-old grandmother sustained injuries.
Under the procedural leadership of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
