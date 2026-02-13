Russian occupiers killed three brothers in Kramatorsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian occupiers killed three brothers in Kramatorsk

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russians killed brothers in Donetsk region
Читати українською

On the morning of February 13, it became known that the Russian army had struck the house where the family lived. According to the latest reports, three brothers were killed, and their mother and grandmother were injured.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities indicate that a chemical weapon was used in the attack, causing severe harm to the family.
  • Pre-trial investigation initiated to address the war crime under Ukrainian Criminal Code.

Russians killed brothers in Donetsk region

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian soldiers committed a new war crime on February 12, 2026 at 9:15 p.m.

It was then that the Russian invaders launched another attack on Kramatorsk. The residential sector was again hit by the enemy.

Photo: Donetsk_obl_prokuratura

According to local authorities, two 19-year-old men and their 8-year-old brother died as a result of a direct hit by a chemical weapon in a private home.

Moreover, it is indicated that the 43-year-old mother of the deceased boys and the 65-year-old grandmother sustained injuries.

Photo: Donetsk_obl_prokuratura

The women were diagnosed with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries with concussion, chest, spine, and arm injuries, as well as contusion. The victims were provided with qualified medical assistance. The type of weapon is being determined.

Photo: Donetsk_obl_prokuratura

Under the procedural leadership of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit the concentration area and ammunition depot of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hit the concentration area and ammunition depot of the Russian army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine will not lose." Zelensky assessed the situation on the front
Zelenskyy assessed the progress of peace talks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 154 strike drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?