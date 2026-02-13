Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 154 strike drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 154 strike drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work
Читати українською

During the night of February 12-13, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 154 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The attack originated from various directions including Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske, Chauda in TOT AR Crimea.
  • Ukrainian soldiers call for support and urge everyone to follow safety rules and hold the sky together for victory against the enemy aggression.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Missile hits and 22 strike UAVs were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit the concentration area and ammunition depot of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hit the concentration area and ammunition depot of the Russian army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine will not lose." Zelensky assessed the situation on the front
Zelenskyy assessed the progress of peace talks
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US will demand Hungary and Slovakia abandon Russian gas
US Department of State
The US plans to use its influence on Hungary and Slovakia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?