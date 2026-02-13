Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 154 strike drones

During the night of February 12-13, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 154 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones. Share

Missile hits and 22 strike UAVs were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.