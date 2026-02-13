As journalists managed to find out, within the framework of the "Czech initiative", which is used to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the markets of other states, it was possible to find much more shells than planned.

Ukraine has a chance to get a lot of shells

One NATO military leader, speaking to the media on condition of anonymity, confirmed significant progress on this issue.

This is an important breakthrough, considering that the "Czech initiative" could have stopped altogether after the change of government in the country.

Despite all past fears, work in this direction continues.

The Czech initiative is still in effect. There are political statements at the highest level (from the Czech side. — ed.) that they will continue to coordinate this initiative, an anonymous media source said. Share

Against this backdrop, the insider also confirmed that Prague reported "a significantly larger quantity of shells than expected" that were found on the market.