As journalists managed to find out, within the framework of the "Czech initiative", which is used to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the markets of other states, it was possible to find much more shells than planned.
Points of attention
- An anonymous NATO military leader confirms the significant progress made under the 'Czech initiative,' marking an important breakthrough in the ongoing support for Ukraine.
- The cost of ammunition available on the market being 16 billion euros highlights the substantial efforts being made to provide vital resources to Ukraine through the 'Czech initiative.'
Ukraine has a chance to get a lot of shells
One NATO military leader, speaking to the media on condition of anonymity, confirmed significant progress on this issue.
This is an important breakthrough, considering that the "Czech initiative" could have stopped altogether after the change of government in the country.
Despite all past fears, work in this direction continues.
Against this backdrop, the insider also confirmed that Prague reported "a significantly larger quantity of shells than expected" that were found on the market.
