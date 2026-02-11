According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of February 11, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of successful strikes on Russian military targets. Among the hit objects were an oil refinery, fuel and lubricants warehouses, air defense systems, and enemy forces' concentration sites.

The General Staff reports on successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces

One of the main targets for Ukrainian soldiers on the night of February 11 was the Volgogradsky oil refinery.

What is important to understand is that it is located in the Volgograd city, Volgograd region of the Russian Federation and is directly involved in providing support to the Russian army.

After the Defense Forces attack, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the refinery.

Moreover, it is indicated that in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, an enemy fuel and lubricants warehouse came under attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, a loud “cotton” thundered not far from the village of Lobanov.

In the Zaporizhia region, near the village of Balochki, an enemy logistics depot was hit. In the village of Lyubimivka, an area of concentration of military equipment of the invaders came under attack. In addition, in the village of Hulyaipole, our soldiers struck a concentration of manpower of a unit from the Rubicon center. Share

The Osa anti-aircraft missile system in the Donetsk Oblast was also hit by Ukrainian soldiers.

And in the Kherson region, near the village of Voskresenske, a Russian anti-aircraft missile system "Tor" was hit.