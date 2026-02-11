The Rada supported a deferral for soldiers who served a year under the "18-24 contract"
The Rada supported a deferral for soldiers who served a year under the "18-24 contract"

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
New decisions of the Council - what is known
On February 11, it became officially known that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine had adopted a bill on deferment for military personnel who had served a year under the "18-24 contract."

  • The Ministry of Defense emphasized that deferring soldiers under the 'Contract 18–24' contributes to building trust in the recruitment system and the state.
  • The initiative by the Ministry of Defense seeks to develop a modern professional army where serving is a conscious and respected choice.

On February 11, the Ukrainian parliament also supported a bill on a nationwide minute of silence.

Every day at 9:00 a.m., announcements of a nationwide minute of silence will be made through state and private media, as well as civil protection systems.

It is worth noting that local governments must provide information on the streets, in enterprises and institutions.

As for the right to deferment for soldiers who served a year under the “Contract 18–24”, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine publicly demanded the adoption of this decision.

Thus, on February 10, the head of the department, Mykhailo Fedorov, called on people's deputies to support this bill.

"It's about fairness, predictability, and guarantees for young people who voluntarily choose the path of a defender. We must keep our promise," the minister emphasized.

According to Fedorov, such tools increase trust in the recruitment system and the state, and help build a modern professional army, where service is a conscious choice.

