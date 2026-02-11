Former US special envoy for Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, advised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky not to make concessions on the issue of handing over the territories of the Donetsk region to Russia.
Points of attention
- Kellogg emphasizes that Russian invaders may not cease hostilities even with a 'peace agreement,' calling for greater European power and influence utilization.
- Kellogg asserts that Europe has the strength and capability to take more initiative in resolving the conflict, emphasizing the need for a shift from reliance on American support.
Kellogg remains on Ukraine's side
Despite the fact that US President Donald Trump's team is actively pushing Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia, Kellogg does not support this approach to matters.
In his opinion, the possible withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Donetsk region would be a fatal mistake for Kyiv.
That is why the former US special envoy urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to take such a step.
Kellogg also warned that the Russian invaders will not stop just because Putin signs a “peace agreement.”
As a former member of Trump's team noted, he wants to see more initiative in this process from Europe.
According to Kellogg, the problem is that the EU is not using 100% of its power and influence in the current situation.
