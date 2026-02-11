Former US special envoy for Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, advised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky not to make concessions on the issue of handing over the territories of the Donetsk region to Russia.

Kellogg remains on Ukraine's side

Despite the fact that US President Donald Trump's team is actively pushing Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia, Kellogg does not support this approach to matters.

In his opinion, the possible withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Donetsk region would be a fatal mistake for Kyiv.

That is why the former US special envoy urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to take such a step.

I am one of those who does not believe that giving away land in Donetsk is the right idea. Keith Kellogg Former US Special Envoy for Ukraine, retired Lieutenant General

Kellogg also warned that the Russian invaders will not stop just because Putin signs a “peace agreement.”

As a former member of Trump's team noted, he wants to see more initiative in this process from Europe.

According to Kellogg, the problem is that the EU is not using 100% of its power and influence in the current situation.